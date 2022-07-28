iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $372,814,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,541,510 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.06.

