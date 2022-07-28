iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 245.6% from the June 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,597,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 55,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,927. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.44. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $74.97.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
