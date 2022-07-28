iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 245.6% from the June 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,597,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 55,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,927. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.44. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $74.97.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IXUS. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

