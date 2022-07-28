iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Raised by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.1% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,950,000 after buying an additional 17,644,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,417,000 after buying an additional 4,765,174 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,091,000 after purchasing an additional 443,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,968 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB opened at $47.57 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $54.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

