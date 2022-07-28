iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,681 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after buying an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,542,000 after purchasing an additional 216,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.12. The company had a trading volume of 141,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,379. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.62. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.