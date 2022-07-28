iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,386 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $69,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 4.2 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

