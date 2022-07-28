iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Holdings Increased by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises 2.5% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $7.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $392.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,950. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.26. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $326.70 and a 1 year high of $559.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

