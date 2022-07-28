iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Increased by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 913.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,667 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,665,000 after purchasing an additional 621,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,912,000 after acquiring an additional 312,498 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,090,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 827,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 730,744 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.10. 179,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,473. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $110.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average is $110.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

