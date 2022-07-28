iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is HCR Wealth Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1,231.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,312 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $403.09 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.50.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

