iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $404.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.