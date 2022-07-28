iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 237,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 222,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,397. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.23. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

