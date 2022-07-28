iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJTGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 155,545 shares.The stock last traded at $112.08 and had previously closed at $113.04.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.73.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

