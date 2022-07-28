iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 155,545 shares.The stock last traded at $112.08 and had previously closed at $113.04.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.73.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.