iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $86,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $86.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.18. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

