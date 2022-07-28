Jackson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 34.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 692,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,082,000 after purchasing an additional 177,437 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.2% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.4% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 36.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,418 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $360.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.30. The firm has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

