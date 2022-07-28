Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,993 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

V opened at $210.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $251.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.00.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.