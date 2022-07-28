Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,927 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,271.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44.

