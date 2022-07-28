Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 7,674 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

