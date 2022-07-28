Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 48,616 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,616 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIT. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 31.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

WIT has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Macquarie raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.95. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

