Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.20 Million Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 240.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,870 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 95,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.31.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.