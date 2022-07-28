Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $13.56 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $184.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

