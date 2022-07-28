Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.27 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $15,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $53.72 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08.

