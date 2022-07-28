Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.63 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,222 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDS. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 449,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 984,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 168,598 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDS stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.