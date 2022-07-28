Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 574.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TDG. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.29.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $599.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $500.08 and a one year high of $686.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $562.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $607.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

