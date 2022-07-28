Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,608 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -84.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

