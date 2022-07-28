Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 30,552 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $16,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,266,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,041,000 after buying an additional 363,750 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 50,182 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IDV opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

