Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,297 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 118,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 60,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 384,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMTM opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.