Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,644 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.17% of AllianceBernstein worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

AB stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.34. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $903.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

