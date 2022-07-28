Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 81,647 Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,647 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.60% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDQ. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 149.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 214,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 234,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDQ opened at $24.96 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24.

