Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $14,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.