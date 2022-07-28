Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Equifax by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Equifax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at $912,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $198.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.20 and a 200 day moving average of $212.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $300.11.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.36.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.