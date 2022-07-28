Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Short Interest Up 453.6% in July

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 453.6% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JUGG. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 78,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JUGG opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Company Profile

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

