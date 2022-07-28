Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Down 62.8% in July

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the June 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JBS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JBSAY opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. JBS has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

Get JBS alerts:

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter.

JBS Increases Dividend

JBS Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.3666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is a positive change from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.35. JBS’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

(Get Rating)

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.