Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00.

Hanger Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HNGR opened at $18.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Hanger has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $726.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Hanger had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $261.29 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hanger will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanger

About Hanger

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanger by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,182,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,325,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanger by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,002,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,562,000 after acquiring an additional 483,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,234,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,015,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after buying an additional 205,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

