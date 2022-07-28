Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00.
Hanger Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:HNGR opened at $18.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Hanger has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $726.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95.
Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Hanger had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $261.29 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hanger will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanger
About Hanger
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hanger (HNGR)
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.