John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. John Bean Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $1.15 to $1.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.90 to $5.10 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

John Bean Technologies stock traded down $8.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.63. 14,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,658. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.77 and a 200 day moving average of $118.83. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $35,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $99,978 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $259,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

