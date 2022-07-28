John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $117.34, but opened at $108.88. John Bean Technologies shares last traded at $110.40, with a volume of 614 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $32,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $99,978 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,316,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.77 and a 200 day moving average of $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

