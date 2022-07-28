Johnson Controls International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 19,207 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average daily volume of 931 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 175,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,781. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

