JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Price Target to €4.70

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.00 ($5.10) to €4.70 ($4.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATVDY remained flat at $3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

