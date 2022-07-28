JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €780.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($795.92) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($959.18) price objective on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €630.00 ($642.86) target price on ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €920.00 ($938.78) target price on ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €525.00 ($535.71) target price on ASML in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €466.00 ($475.51) target price on ASML in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

