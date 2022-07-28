JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Price Target to GBX 201

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 225 ($2.71) to GBX 201 ($2.42) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. HSBC lowered Mitchells & Butlers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.00.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

MBPFF opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

