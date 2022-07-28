Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.77% from the company’s previous close.

Karooooo Price Performance

NASDAQ KARO traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,773. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $560.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). Karooooo had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo

Karooooo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.