Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Up 11% This Week

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $313,457.18 and $106,449.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.21 or 0.00857505 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016777 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001712 BTC.
Katalyo Profile
Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Katalyo
