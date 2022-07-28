Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Up 11% This Week

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $313,457.18 and $106,449.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.21 or 0.00857505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016777 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

