Katherine S. Zanotti Sells 4,608 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

EXAS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.26. 77,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average is $60.45. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $83.00 price target on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $940,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

