Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.70

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.70 and traded as high as $21.43. Kelly Services shares last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 197,481 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KELYA. StockNews.com began coverage on Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a market cap of $811.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,456,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,358,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

