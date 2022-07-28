KeyCorp Weighs in on Microsoft Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.42. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.42 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

MSFT stock opened at $268.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.60. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 593,162 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $152,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,106 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,809 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

