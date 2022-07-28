Kingswood (LON:KWG) Trading Down 3.4%

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.27). 13,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 32,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.30 ($0.28).

Kingswood Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £48.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

About Kingswood



Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

