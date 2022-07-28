Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.
Kinross Gold Stock Up 2.9 %
TSE:K traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,640,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,315. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.92 and a 1-year high of C$8.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.30. The company has a market cap of C$5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 19.81.
Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$972.85 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.5670175 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 34,360 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$182,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,798.30.
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
