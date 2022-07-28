Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Update

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,500 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dawson James lowered shares of Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kintara Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kintara Therapeutics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) by 182.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,415 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Kintara Therapeutics worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kintara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,289. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.23. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

