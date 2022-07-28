Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Up 6.1%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.80. 10,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 718,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KOD. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.44). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 122,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $698,412.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,843,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,906,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 816,015 shares of company stock worth $5,670,730. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

