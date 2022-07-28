Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Earns Downgrade Rating from Williams Capital

Williams Capital reissued their downgrade rating on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Kontoor Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair cut Kontoor Brands to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,334. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

