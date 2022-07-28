Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.63. 3,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 612,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KYMR. SVB Leerink began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 224,057 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 224,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 384,157 shares of company stock worth $6,265,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

