Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Short Interest Update

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the June 30th total of 21,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kyndryl Price Performance

NYSE:KD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,918. Kyndryl has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kyndryl will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kyndryl news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 24,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,478.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 8.3% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

