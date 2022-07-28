Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Short Interest Update

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the June 30th total of 21,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Kyndryl Price Performance
NYSE:KD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,918. Kyndryl has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kyndryl will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 8.3% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyndryl (KD)
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.